WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $820,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in TE Connectivity by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 30,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $4,481,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,728.75. The trade was a 54.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,320. The trade was a 34.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,775 shares of company stock worth $29,596,059 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.3%

TEL stock opened at $166.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.03. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $170.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

