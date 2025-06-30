WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 563 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 28,112.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,621,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,036,000 after buying an additional 2,612,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,266,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $46,523,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,819,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,102,000 after acquiring an additional 724,535 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.