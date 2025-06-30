WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,395 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,314,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,998,201,000 after buying an additional 578,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,930,965,000 after acquiring an additional 464,995 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,647,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,769,600,000 after purchasing an additional 626,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,670,565,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $123.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.21 and its 200 day moving average is $123.98. The company has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

