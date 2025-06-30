WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $14.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $303.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $304.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.