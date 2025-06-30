WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $12.89 Million Stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.80.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $795.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $735.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $720.22. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

