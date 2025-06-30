WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $89.34 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $90.51. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

