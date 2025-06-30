WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $22,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $526,676,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36,332.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,204,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,162 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,252,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,226,000 after purchasing an additional 430,719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $110,094,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,210,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,012,000 after purchasing an additional 392,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $308.66 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.10 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.69.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total transaction of $3,649,027.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,051,406.64. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.86, for a total value of $337,028.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,865.96. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,259 shares of company stock worth $7,553,769. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.40.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

