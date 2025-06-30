Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 742 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 541.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.8%

MNST opened at $61.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. Monster Beverage Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,232.46. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

