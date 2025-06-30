Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 2,863 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 2.0% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 306.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $91.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush lowered Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.85.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

