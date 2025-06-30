Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total transaction of $444,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,149,114.05. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.10, for a total transaction of $41,919.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,688,906.70. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,873 shares of company stock worth $2,422,546. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.2%

CSW Industrials stock opened at $305.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.92. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $436.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.68.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Articles

