Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $73.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.37 and a 1 year high of $130.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.18.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 694.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

