Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $303.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $496.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.45 and its 200-day moving average is $286.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $304.26.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

