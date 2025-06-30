Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Buys 3,239 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable makes up approximately 1.1% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 195,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $32.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $35.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BEPC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

