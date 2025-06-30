Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $1,887,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,431,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,724,989.77. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $195,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 398,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,288,807.84. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,688,803. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WMT stock opened at $97.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $777.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
