Wall Street Zen Upgrades Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PWR. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.65.

Quanta Services stock opened at $381.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quanta Services has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $382.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $544,937,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,288,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,978,000 after acquiring an additional 891,977 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 22,475.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,261,000 after purchasing an additional 811,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Quanta Services by 188.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

