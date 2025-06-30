Wall Street Zen Downgrades Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) to Sell

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Opus Genetics in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Jones Trading lowered their price objective on Opus Genetics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Opus Genetics in a research report on Friday.

Get Opus Genetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRD

Opus Genetics Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IRD opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47. Opus Genetics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Opus Genetics had a negative return on equity of 283.28% and a negative net margin of 429.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Opus Genetics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Opus Genetics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,100,000. BIOS Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opus Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opus Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. Opus Genetics Inc, formerly known as Ocuphire Pharma Inc, is based in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.