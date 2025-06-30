Wall Street Zen Downgrades Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) to Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OLPX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Olaplex from $1.20 to $1.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.85.

Olaplex Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of OLPX opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 10.74. Olaplex has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). Olaplex had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Olaplex by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,500,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800,642 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Olaplex by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,674,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 620.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,001,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 862,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter worth $826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

