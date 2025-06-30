Wall Street Zen Downgrades Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ DRS opened at $45.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. Leonardo DRS has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Leonardo DRS will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $112,786.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,564.68. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Carey sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $295,761.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,139.08. This trade represents a 21.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 92.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

