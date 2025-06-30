Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.15, but opened at $32.95. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV shares last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 5,087 shares traded.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.92 billion. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

