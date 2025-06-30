Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wabtec from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Wabtec from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Wabtec from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Wabtec Stock Performance

NYSE:WAB opened at $207.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $147.66 and a fifty-two week high of $210.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.72.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Wabtec’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $180,806.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,535,051.10. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $738,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,251.65. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,474 shares of company stock worth $19,996,969. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabtec

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wabtec by 2,220.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 706,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 380,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,057,000 after buying an additional 120,057 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,509,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,566,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 36,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wabtec

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

