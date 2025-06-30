Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Colonial River Investments LLC

Colonial River Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $5,171,271,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 38,416.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,173,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,378,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,955,403,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,771,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

Visa Stock Up 0.9%

Visa stock opened at $349.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.19.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $188,186.28. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,098 shares of company stock worth $36,738,526. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

