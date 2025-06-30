Verum Coin (VERUM) Price Reaches $2,867.56 on Top Exchanges

Verum Coin (VERUM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, Verum Coin has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Verum Coin token can currently be purchased for about $2,867.56 or 0.02664787 BTC on popular exchanges. Verum Coin has a market cap of $3.48 billion and approximately $95.63 thousand worth of Verum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107,614.09 or 1.00004477 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107,312.96 or 0.99685704 BTC.

Verum Coin launched on March 13th, 2022. Verum Coin’s total supply is 8,630,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,212,671 tokens. Verum Coin’s official Twitter account is @verum_coin. The Reddit community for Verum Coin is https://reddit.com/r/na and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verum Coin’s official website is verumcoin.info. Verum Coin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verum Coin (VERUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Verum Coin has a current supply of 8,630,150 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Verum Coin is 2,868.09916941 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $96,621.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://verumcoin.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verum Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verum Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verum Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

