Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $888,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $276.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.74 and its 200 day moving average is $268.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

