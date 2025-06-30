Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,532 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $195,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,096.32. This trade represents a 38.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $46.51 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.