Verity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.83.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $385.18 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.93. The firm has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.