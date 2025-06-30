Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 624 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 113.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 18.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,760.95. This represents a 79.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total transaction of $53,700,530.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,063,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,808,208.55. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,896 shares of company stock worth $204,351,942 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.5%

Intuit stock opened at $776.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $700.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.14. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $787.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. CLSA started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $789.00 target price (up previously from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.05.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

