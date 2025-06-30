Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,714 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 101.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.75.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $131.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

