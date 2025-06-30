Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc

William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.9% of William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,853,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.34 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

