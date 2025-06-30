Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Increased by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.34 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

