Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Increased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.49 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

