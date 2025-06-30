Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises 3.7% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,989,000 after buying an additional 13,198,415 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,505,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,304,000 after acquiring an additional 540,916 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,642,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,287,000 after purchasing an additional 206,738 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,842,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,840,000 after purchasing an additional 831,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,699,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,588,000 after purchasing an additional 331,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $61.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

