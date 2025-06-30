Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Albion Financial Group UT’s 9th Largest Position

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF makes up 2.3% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $32,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.65 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $61.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

