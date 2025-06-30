Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VWO opened at $49.39 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

