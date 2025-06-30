Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $57.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

