Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 263 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $291.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Argus downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.