Valley National Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $58.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $61.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

