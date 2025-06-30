Utility Stocks To Follow Today – June 27th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Eaton, and Riot Platforms are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks represent shares in companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, natural gas, water and sewage treatment—under regulated frameworks. Because these services are always in demand and rates are often set or overseen by government bodies, utility stocks tend to offer stable dividends and lower price volatility than the broader market. Investors often include them in portfolios as defensive holdings that can generate reliable income, especially during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,949,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,697,957. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.01. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $486.70. 2,027,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,438. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $403.82 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $505.88 and its 200 day moving average is $492.12.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. 73,013,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,330,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN traded up $5.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,721. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.86. The stock has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 32,622,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,112,869. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 4.53. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23.

