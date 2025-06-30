Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $458.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.92. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $491.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 19,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

