Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

TPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CAO Brian Wigginton sold 3,500 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $265,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,171 shares in the company, valued at $770,453.25. The trade was a 25.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen Usher sold 600 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,668.75. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,300 shares of company stock worth $8,666,867. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 14,100.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

TPB stock opened at $76.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.29.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

