Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.94. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 181,403 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Stock Up 6.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0866 per share. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS’s payout ratio is 10.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 515,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 297,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 389.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 237,739 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 395,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 180,918 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 2,408.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 181,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 174,553 shares during the last quarter.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

