Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Stake Raised by Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 257,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 46,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.36%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

