Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $36,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $172.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price (up from $203.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Daiwa America raised shares of Snowflake to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.22.
Insider Activity at Snowflake
In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $52,087.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,968.75. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 590,632 shares in the company, valued at $94,501,120. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 622,903 shares of company stock worth $127,235,701 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Stock Performance
NYSE SNOW opened at $222.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $225.68.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
