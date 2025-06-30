Trademark Financial Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 525.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,467,000 after buying an additional 2,347,775 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $192,147,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49,307.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 500,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,753,000 after buying an additional 499,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,177,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,212,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,574,000 after buying an additional 329,632 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $244.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $180.65 and a 52-week high of $245.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.21.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

