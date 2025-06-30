Trademark Financial Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $421.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $422.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.