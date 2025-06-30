Trademark Financial Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trademark Financial Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $529,562,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,357 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,863,000 after buying an additional 679,918 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,928,000 after buying an additional 542,548 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $237.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.99 and its 200 day moving average is $231.83.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

