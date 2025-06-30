Townsend & Associates Inc Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Townsend & Associates Inc cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Booking by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,283,000 after acquiring an additional 95,308 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,499,000 after acquiring an additional 58,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 88,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,967,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,693.13 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,899.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5,274.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4,952.54.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $20.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.89%.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,073,911.22. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,388.37.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

