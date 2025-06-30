Townsend & Associates Inc Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Townsend & Associates Inc lessened its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,885,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,852,731,000 after buying an additional 779,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,097,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,949,857,000 after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,873,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,930,833,000 after purchasing an additional 385,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,562,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,529,000 after purchasing an additional 135,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,503,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,168,000 after purchasing an additional 357,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.94.

Shares of DUK opened at $116.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.13. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.21 and a 12 month high of $126.37. The company has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

