Townsend & Associates Inc Has $2.45 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Townsend & Associates Inc lessened its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,467 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 78.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 2.3%

BTI stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.7391 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. Bank of America began coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

