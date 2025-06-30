Townsend & Associates Inc Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,945 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,424 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $299,986,000. Amundi increased its position in Halliburton by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,068,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $353,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,043 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,722 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Halliburton by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,044,661 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after buying an additional 1,550,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $41,484,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. Halliburton Company has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.