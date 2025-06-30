Townsend & Associates Inc Has $17.82 Million Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Townsend & Associates Inc lessened its stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Snap-On accounts for about 1.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $17,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its stake in Snap-On by 5.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snap-On by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Snap-On by 57.2% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 67,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after buying an additional 24,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-On from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-On from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-On has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,510 shares in the company, valued at $254,104,483.50. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,532. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-On Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Snap-On stock opened at $310.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12 month low of $252.98 and a 12 month high of $373.90.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 21.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

Snap-On Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.